Kostin scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and logged two PIM in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Kostin scored at 18:08 of the third period, denying David Rittich a shutout. The goal was Kostin's third in the last five games and his fifth since he joined the Sharks at the trade deadline. The winger is up to 13 points, 38 shots on net, 94 hits and a minus-10 rating through 46 contests between the Sharks and the Red Wings this season, but his top-line role in San Jose has unlocked a new level of offense in his game.