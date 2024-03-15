Kostin tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

Kostin set up Marc-Edouard Vlasic's tally late in the first period before tying the game 3-3 in the second, beating Tristan Jarry from the slot for his first goal with the Sharks. The 24-year-old Kostin has three points (one goal, two assists) in three games since he was dealt from Detroit at the deadline. While he only has four goals and seven points in 36 games this year, Kostin could see a larger role down the stretch on a rebuilding Sharks team.