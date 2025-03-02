Kostin logged an assist and three hits in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Senators.

Kostin has a helper in each of his last two games. He was removed from injured reserve Feb. 8 after missing 12 games due to a lower-body injury, but the Sharks opted to not put him back in the lineup immediately. He's since apparently leapfrogged Walker Duehr for time on the fourth line. Kostin has had a rough campaign with six points, 19 shots on net, 25 PIM and 88 hits across 28 appearances, but he finished strong with 10 points in his last 19 contests in 2023-24 and could be setting the foundation for another late-season surge.