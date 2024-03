Kostin was traded to San Jose from Detroit in exchange for Radim Simek and a 2024 seventh-round pick Friday.

Kostin's played 33 games with the Red Wings this season, finding the back of the net three times while adding one assist. The Sharks will be Kostin's fourth NHL team in his young career after he was selected 31st overall in the opening round of the 2017 Draft by St. Louis. He'll likely see bottom-six usage with San Jose down the stretch.