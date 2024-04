Kostin scored a goal and added five hits in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Kostin has four goals and four assists over his last 12 contests since joining the Sharks. It appeared over the weekend that his run in the top six was nearing a close, but that's where he got his even-strength minutes Monday. The winger is at 12 points, 36 shots on net, 91 hits, 44 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 45 appearances between the Sharks and the Red Wings this season.