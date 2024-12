Kostin (lower body) took line rushes on the second line and is expected to play Tuesday versus the Hurricanes, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Kostin appears to be set to avoid missing any time after being labeled a game-time decision prior to Tuesday's contest. The 25-year-old may not have a secure spot in the lineup, but he has suited up in 11 of the last 12 games.