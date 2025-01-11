Kostin (lower body) won't play Saturday versus Minnesota, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Kostin left Friday's 2-1 loss to Utah due to the injury. He has a goal, four points and 82 hits in 26 appearances in 2024-25. Alexander Wennberg (illness) is also exiting the lineup, while Nico Sturm (lower body) will be a game-time call, so there's a scenario where San Jose will have as few as 10 healthy forwards based on its existing roster. With that in mind, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Sharks recall some players from the minors. An alternative possibility is that Carl Grundstrom (undisclosed) and Jake Walman (lower body) will be activated off injured reserve ahead of Saturday's tilt, which would get the Sharks up to 12 forwards even if Sturm is unavailable.