Gabriel was promoted to the active roster and played in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights, per CBS Sports.

Gabriel made his season debut on the fourth line, playing 7:03 and doling out two hits. He hadn't played in the NHL since the 2018-19 season when he was a member of the Devils. He had four points, 59 PIM and 78 hits in 22 contests in that stint. Don't expect the 27-year-old winger to often make the gameday lineup.