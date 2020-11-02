Gabriel inked a one-year deal with San Jose on Monday, per agent Dan Milstein.

Gabriel spent the entire 2019-20 campaign in the minors with AHL Lehigh Valley where he garnered five goals and three assists. The 27-year-old winger will likely split his time between leagues next season as well. Even when up with the Sharks, Gabriel may have to settle for a spot in the press box as a healthy scratch, making him a low-end fantasy option in even deeper formats.