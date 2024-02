Burroughs posted a power-play assist, three hits, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flames.

Burroughs has two helpers over his last three games. He assisted on the first of Luke Kunin's two goals in this contest. Burroughs has moved around the Sharks' lineup a lot this season, but it appears he's stuck in a bottom-four role for now. He's at seven points, 50 shots on net, 128 hits, 88 blocked shots, 51 PIM and a minus-27 rating through 46 appearances.