Burroughs notched an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and five PIM in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Kraken.

Burroughs fought Brandon Tanev in the second period after a run-in at the blue line. In the third, Burroughs was credited with the secondary helper on Mike Hoffman's goal. The assist was Burroughs' first point in 18 outings with the Sharks this season. The 28-year-old blueliner has added 23 shots on net, 22 PIM, 33 his, 34 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating while filling a top-four role in most contests.