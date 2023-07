Burroughs signed a three-year, $3.3 million contract with the Sharks on Saturday, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

Burroughs drew into 48 games with the Canucks last season, picking up five points, 62 PIM, 165 hits and 84 blocks while averaging 17:22 of ice time per contest. The 2013 seventh-round pick will likely produce similar totals as a rotational, bottom-pairing option for San Jose in 2023-24.