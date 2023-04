Criscuolo was promoted from AHL San Jose on Saturday.

Alexander Barabanov (lower body) and Oskar Lindblom (undisclosed) are both considered questionable for Saturday's game against Arizona. If neither of them is able to go, Criscuolo will likely enter the lineup versus the Coyotes. Criscuolo has yet to appear in an NHL contest this season -- he picked up two helpers through six appearances with the Red Wings in 2021-22.