Criscuolo provided a goal in the Sharks' 7-2 win over Arizona on Saturday.

Criscuolo was called up from AHL San Jose and made his season debut because Alexander Barabanov (lower body) and Oskar Lindblom (upper body) were unavailable. Criscuolo logged just 13:14 of ice time Saturday, but he made the most of it. In addition to his goal, which put San Jose ahead 3-0 midway through the first period, the 30-year-old recorded two shots, two hits and a block.