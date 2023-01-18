site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Sharks' Kyle Criscuolo: Traded to Sharks
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Criscuolo was traded to San Jose from Detroit in exchange for Jasper Weatherby on Wednesday.
Criscuolo has five goals and 10 points in 28 AHL games with Grand Rapids this season. The 30-year-old has two assists in 15 career NHL contests on his resume.
