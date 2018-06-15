The Coyotes traded Wood to the Sharks in exchange for Adam Helewka on Thursday.

Wood has spent the last two campaigns with AHL Tucson, totaling 17 goals and 62 points in 117 contests. The 2014 third-round pick will likely get an opportunity to compete for the Sharks' seventh defenseman spot in training camp, but he won't have enough of an impact in 2018-19 to establish himself as a viable fantasy option.