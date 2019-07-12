Wood re-signed with the Sharks on a one-year, two-way contract with San Jose on Thursday which will pay him $700,000 at the NHL level, CapFriendly reports.

Drafted by the Avalanche in the third round of the 2014 NHL Draft, Wood played for AHL San Jose last year. In 68 contests, the defenseman tallied six goals and 29 helpers. Given the depth of the Sharks' blue line, the 23-year-old may be hard pressed to make an NHL appearance in 2019-20.