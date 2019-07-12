Sharks' Kyle Wood: Lands one-year extension
Wood re-signed with the Sharks on a one-year, two-way contract with San Jose on Thursday which will pay him $700,000 at the NHL level, CapFriendly reports.
Drafted by the Avalanche in the third round of the 2014 NHL Draft, Wood played for AHL San Jose last year. In 68 contests, the defenseman tallied six goals and 29 helpers. Given the depth of the Sharks' blue line, the 23-year-old may be hard pressed to make an NHL appearance in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...