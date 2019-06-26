Sharks' Kyle Wood: Receives qualifying offer
The Sharks extended Wood a qualifying offer Tuesday.
Wood spent the entirety of the 2018-19 season in the minors, picking up six goals and 35 points in 68 contests. All signs point to the 23-year-old once again sticking with AHL San Jose during the upcoming campaign.
