Sharks' Laurent Brossoit: Dealt Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brossoit, Nolan Allan and a 2028 seven-round pick were acquired by San Jose from Chicago on Thursday in exchange for Ryan Ellis, Jake Furlong and a 2028 fourth-round selection, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Brossoit has a 3.38 GAA and a .901 save percentage in six appearances with AHL Rockford in 2025-26. He hasn't played in the NHL this campaign. Yaroslav Askarov and Alex Nedeljkovic have struggled in 2025-26 -- the Sharks rank 30th in goals per game with 3.49 -- so there might be an opportunity for Brossoit to get a shot in the NHL with his new organization. For now, though, Brossoit is projected to remain in the minors.
