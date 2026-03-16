Brossoit turned aside 18 of 23 shots in Sunday's 7-4 loss to Ottawa, with the Senators' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

With Yaroslav Askarov (lower body) sidelined), Brossoit was called up from the AHL and made his first NHL start since April 18, 2024, when he was still a member of the Jets. The 32-year-old netminder's return to the top level of hockey didn't go particularly well, however, and the tone for the game was set when Brossoit watched his own defenseman, Mario Ferraro, tap the puck past him for Ottawa's first goal, credited to Drake Batherson. Askarov's injury doesn't appear to be serious, and with the Sharks having no more back-to-backs sets on their schedule until early April, this could wind up being Brossoit's only NHL appearance before the end of the season