Sharks' Lean Bergmann: Already back with big club
The Sharks recalled Bergmann from their AHL affiliate Thursday.
Bergmann was just sent down so he could suit up for AHL San Jose against Ontario on Wednesday, but he'll be on hand as an insurance policy for Thursday's clash with the Devils. The 21-year-old winger hsa notched one helper in eight appearances with the big club this season.
