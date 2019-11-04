Bergmann was promoted from AHL San Jose on Monday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Bergmann saw action in six games for the Sharks to start the 2019-20 season, in which he tallied one assist, eight shots and seven hits, before being sent down to the minors. If the German suits up versus Chicago on Tuesday, it figures to be in a bottom-six role, barring any additional injury news.

More News
Our Latest Stories