Sharks' Lean Bergmann: Heads back to AHL
The Sharks reassigned Bergmann to AHL San Jose on Wednesday.
Bergmann has been with the big club for the last five games, but he watched each one from the press box. The 21-year-old has accrued 11 points over 15 AHL games this year, and it's important for him to continue his development with consistent minutes in the minors.
