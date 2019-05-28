Sharks' Lean Bergmann: Inks NHL contract
Bergmann and the Sharks agreed on a standard, entry-level deal Tuesday.
Bergmann was never drafted by a team, but the 6-foot-2, 2005-pound forward officially inked his entry-level deal Tuesday. Last season in Germany's top pro league, he had 20 goals and 29 points in 50 games for the Iserlohn Roosters. He's also had experience in North America, suiting up in 125 junior games in the USHL for the Sioux Falls Stampede and Green Bay Gamblers.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...