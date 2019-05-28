Sharks' Lean Bergmann: Inks NHL contract

Bergmann and the Sharks agreed on a standard, entry-level deal Tuesday.

Bergmann was never drafted by a team, but the 6-foot-2, 2005-pound forward officially inked his entry-level deal Tuesday. Last season in Germany's top pro league, he had 20 goals and 29 points in 50 games for the Iserlohn Roosters. He's also had experience in North America, suiting up in 125 junior games in the USHL for the Sioux Falls Stampede and Green Bay Gamblers.