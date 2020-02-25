Sharks' Lean Bergmann: Moves up to NHL
The Sharks recalled Bergmann from AHL San Jose on Tuesday.
Bergmann will give the parent club an extra healthy body at forward while Tomas Hertl (knee) and Logan Couture (ankle) are on injured reserve and Melker Karlsson (lower body) is day-to-day heading into Tuesday's game in Philadelphia. Over his previous eight appearances with the NHL club this season, Bergmann has been limited to a checking line role, averaging just 8:27 of ice time.
