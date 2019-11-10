Play

Bergmann was sent down to AHL San Jose on Saturday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Over eight games at the NHL level this season, Bergmann managed an assist but was a minus-5. He's been far more effective at the AHL level in 2019-20, with the 21-year-old collecting eight points in six games with AHL San Jose this season.

