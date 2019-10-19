Sharks' Lean Bergmann: Sent down to minors
Bergmann was reassigned to the AHL on Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
The Sharks recalled Noah Gregor in a corresponding move, likely swapping one depth forward in for another. Bergmann registered one assist in six games for the big club, while playing fewer than 10 minutes in each of the last four.
