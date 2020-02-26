Sharks' Lean Bergmann: Shuffles to AHL affiliate
The Sharks reassigned Bergmann to AHL San Jose on Wednesday.
Bergmann was called up to the big club Tuesday for the first time since December, but the 21-year-old didn't draw into the lineup. The German winger will head back to bus league to log more consistent playing time. Bergmann has recorded 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) over 31 AHL games.
