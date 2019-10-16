Sharks' Lean Bergmann: Skating in limited role
Bergmann has notched one assist while averaging just 8:43 of ice time through the first six games of the season.
The Sharks clearly aren't going to trust Bergmann with a significant role this season, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him sent to the minors sooner rather than later, so the 21-year-old rookie can be safely ignored in all fantasy formats.
