Sahlin Wallenius (undisclosed) participated in Thursday's practice, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Sahlin Wallenius was held out of the Sharks' rookie games over the weekend, but the injury was never expected to hamper him much during camp. The 20-year-old defenseman is set to play his first full season in North America with AHL San Jose. There doesn't appear to be an immediate opening on the Sharks' blue line, but Sahlin Wallenius is a name to keep track of in dynasty formats.