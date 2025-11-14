Sahlin Wellenius scored a goal in Vaxjo's 5-4 loss to HV71 in the SHL on Thursday.

Sahlin Wellenius has been limited to nine appearances this season while on loan with Vaxjo. The defenseman has three points and a minus-4 rating in his second taste of SHL action -- he was on loan in Finland's Liiga and Sweden's second-tier HockeyAllsvenskan last year in addition to time with Vaxjo's senior and U20 teams. The Sharks prospect will have plenty of time to develop in Sweden before making the jump to a North American league.