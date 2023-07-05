site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Sharks' Leon Gawanke: Agrees to two-way contract
Gawanke inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Sharks on Wednesday.
Gawanke scored 20 goals and 45 points in 68 AHL contests in 2022-23. The 24-year-old defenseman hasn't made his NHL debut.
