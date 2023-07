Gawanke rights were traded from Winnipeg to San Jose on Sunday, per Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet.

Gawanke, a restricted free agent, was sent to San Jose in exchange for defenseman Artemi Kniazev. The 24-year-old Gawanke posted 20 goals and 45 points in 68 games last season with AHL Manitoba. If signed, he'd likely begin the season in the AHL again though he could make his NHL debut at some point in 2023.