Hajek was placed on waivers Wednesday for the purpose of reassignment to AHL San Jose.

Hajek hasn't made a regular-season appearance in the NHL since the 2022-23 campaign, but he signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Sharks in July. He spent the 2025-26 season with Pardubice of the Czech League, where he recorded six goals, seven assists and 44 PIM across 44 regular-season appearances. While it appears as though he'll begin the 2026-27 campaign in the minors, he could be a candidate to be called up if the Sharks deal with injuries at some point.