Sharks' Linus Karlsson: Swedish forward nabbed in Round 3
Karlsson was drafted 87th overall by the Sharks at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Karlsson was named the best forward in the Swedish junior league this past season after leading the league with 27 goals. He ended up with 52 points in 42 games and posted a single assist in a brief 13-game SHL run. A strong all-around offensive player who can beat you in a variety of ways, Karlsson was a sneaky selection by the Sharks.
