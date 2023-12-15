Couture (lower body) stayed back in San Jose and will miss the team's two-game road trip, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports Friday.

Couture will have to wait a little longer before getting the all-clear to make his 2023-24 season debut. The veteran center has been skating with the team and could be an option sooner rather than later once cleared for full contact. With Nico Sturm (abdomen) and Ryan Carpenter (undisclosed) also sidelined, the Sharks' find themselves stretched down the middle.