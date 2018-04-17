Sharks' Logan Couture: Adds another three points
Couture opened the scoring with a goal and set up Evander Kane and Tomas Hertyles' marker in an 8-1 blowout of Anaheim on Monday in Game 3.
With five points in the playoff series, Couture is playing like what he is: one of the best players on the continent. Put simply, he's getting the job done for both the Sharks and his fantasy owners, and he should be a sure thing in your lineup whenever San Jose takes the ice.
