Sharks' Logan Couture: Adds insurance marker

Couture scored a goal on two shots, dished two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Penguins.

Couture has scored in each of the last two games. The 30-year-old center is up to 16 goals, 38 points, 117 shots and a plus-3 rating through 48 appearances. He's showing no ill effects since his return from an ankle injury -- deploy the pivot with confidence.