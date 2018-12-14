Sharks' Logan Couture: Approaching point per game
Couture dished out a pair of assists in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Stars.
Both of Couture's helpers came on goals by Timo Meier. Couture's closing in on a point-per-game pace with 32 points in 33 games. He's on pace to eclipse his 2014-15 career high of 67 points.
