Couture notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Couture set up Brent Burns for a second-period tally. This was Couture's third straight game with an assist, and he has five helpers in 10 contests since his last goal. The 33-year-old center is up to 54 points, 195 shots on net, 92 hits, 58 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 75 outings.