Couture posted an assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Couture had the lone helper on Evander Kane's empty-net goal in the final second of the game. March wasn't kind to Couture, who finished with just two assists in his last 11 outings. The center has 24 points in 35 appearances, but he was flirting with a point-per-game pace prior to this drop-off. Fantasy managers will likely want to ride this out, as Couture has shown he can perform better than he has lately.