Couture scored twice and added an assist in Monday's 5-4 loss at St. Louis. He also had three shots and won 12 of 21 faceoffs (57.1 percent).

Couture found the net on the power play in the first period, ripping a one-timer from the right circle to give the Sharks a 2-0 lead. He scored again in the third period, tying the game from below the left circle. He also drew an assist on Kevin Labanc's goal that opened the scoring. Couture slumped from 70 points in 2018-19 to just 39 last season, but is off to a quick start with four points through three contests.