Sharks' Logan Couture: Big night in OT win

Couture scored a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over the Capitals.

One of his helpers came with the man advantage, and he also chipped in three shots, a hit, a blocked shot and a plus-3 rating. Couture had only two points (both goals) in his prior eight games heading into Tuesday, but that brief sag hasn't derailed his career season -- the 29-year-old now has 19 goals and 47 points through 52 games.