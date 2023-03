Couture scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

Couture put the Sharks ahead 2-0 with his first-period tally. Since the All-Star break, the center has put together a solid stretch with two goals, six helpers and a minus-2 rating through 11 contests. He's up to 50 points (21 tallies, 29 assists) with 147 shots on net, 102 hits, 57 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating through 62 outings overall.