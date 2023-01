Couture scored two goals and three assists, and finished plus-4 in a 6-4 win over Pittsburgh.

He fired five shots on a career night -- it's hard to believe the 33-year-old veteran had never hit the five-point mark before. Couture's 68-point pace is very close to his career mark of 70, set in 2018-19. But his minus-17 is the worst of his career.