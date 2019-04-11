Sharks' Logan Couture: Chips in assist
Couture posted an assist and four shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1 of their first-round series.
Couture reached the 70-point plateau but ended the regular season without a point in his last three games. He put that drought to an end right away as the Sharks pulled ahead 1-0 in the series. With 82 points in 97 playoff appearances in his career, Couture will be relied upon for a good chunk of offense if the Sharks are to make a deep playoff run.
