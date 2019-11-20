Sharks' Logan Couture: Chips in with assist
Couture provided an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.
The helper stretched Couture's point streak to four games (one goal, seven assists). Couture has 22 points in as many games this year, to go with 18 hits, 16 PIM and 54 shots on goal. He should be in fantasy lineups anyway, but especially when he's on a hot streak like his current one.
