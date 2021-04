Couture notched an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Couture set up Evander Kane for the Sharks' second goal of the game. The 32-year-old Couture is beginning to warm up on offense with assists in two of the last three contests. He's produced only seven points in 19 games since the start of March. For the year, the center has 25 points, 86 shots on net, 39 hits and a minus-5 rating in 37 appearances.