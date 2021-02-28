Couture scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Blues.
Couture's assist came on an Evander Kane power-play tally in the first period. The 31-year-old Couture later scored in the third period to tie the game at 6-6, but the Blues took the lead for good just 43 seconds later. The star center has an impressive 11 goals and seven helpers through 18 appearances this season.
