Couture (head) was deemed 100 percent healthy by general manager Doug Wilson, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.

Couture failed to reach the 50-point mark for just the second time in his last seven seasons. It was also only the second time the world-class center missed the 20-goal threshold since his rookie season back in 2009-10. If he can avoid further injuries, the Ontario native should retake his spot on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit, which should see him going in the early rounds of fantasy drafts.